PAS president: G25 should apologise to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said pro-moderation group G25 should apologise to all Muslims.

“They should be the ones who should make an apology, not me.

“They should apologise to all Muslims. I was speaking on behalf of Muslims,” he said today during a press conference after attending a forum at the Malaysian Young Women’s Convention held at the Kuala Terengganu Stadium.

Abdul Hadi was referring to G25’s demand for his apology after he had compared the group to Al-Maunah, a militant group that sparked a major security alert back in 2000.

G25 had yesterday demanded for Abdul Hadi to retract his statement and issue a public apology over his remarks made on January 17 on Harakahdaily.

G25 had viewed Abdul Hadi’s statement as unacceptable slander against the group in branding it worse than terrorist group Al-Maunah and deemed his move defamatory.

The group also said that Abdul Hadi had the tendency to incite or provoke hatred or discontent towards G25 which are offences under sections 503 and 505(c) of the Penal Code.

In the said Harakahdaily article titled “G25 Membahayakan Akidah Umat Islam” (G25 Threatens the Islam Faith) Abdul Hadi claimed the group of retired senior civil servants posed an intellectual threat to Muslims, following its release of a report on the administration of Islam in the country which sparked criticism over its call to review shariah provisions on apostasy.

The group said it was open to constructive criticism but will not tolerate baseless attacks.