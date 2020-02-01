Highway users start to enjoy reduced toll rates today

General view at the Malaysia-Singapore Second-Link Highway toll plaza in Johor Baru February 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Millions of Malaysian highway users started to enjoy an 18 per cent reduced toll rates starting today.

Based on calculations made by the government, through the concession restructuring of PLUS, both the government and the people would see a total savings of up to RM1.1 billion for this year alone.

And with this restructuring, the government stand to save some RM42 billion in the span of the new concession period of up to 2058.

These include a saving of RM0.5 billion from the 18 per cent discount as well as a saving of RM0.6 billion from the government compensation payments to freeze the toll rate hike.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the savings would be channelled to welfare and economic development programmes that would benefit the people as a whole.

“With the reduction in toll rates effective from February 1, 2020, the government has taken significant steps towards fulfilling the promise to gradually eliminate tolls by renegotiating the highway concession agreement, as promised in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Manifesto,” he said.

The Cabinet meeting on January 15, 2020, decided that 18 per cent toll discount will be given to passenger car, bus and taxi (i.e class 1, 4 and 5) on the affected highways:

New klang Valley Expressway (NKVE)

North South Expressway Central Link (ELITE)

Malaysia-Singapore Second-Link Highway (LINKEDUA)

Phase 2 East Coast Expressway (LPT 2)

Seremban Port Dickson Highway (SPDH)

Butterworth — Kulim Expressway (BKE)

The discount is also applicable to class 2, 3, 4 and 5 vehicles plying the Penang Bridge.

With the toll reduction effective today, the rate of the affected highways dropped from 13.6 sen/km to 11.15 sen/km, lower than the toll rate in 1999 which was 11.24 sen / km.

Starting today, motorists travelling from Jalan Duta to Alor Setar will only pay RM45.50 compared to RM55.50 previously, while those going to Skudai from Jalan Duta will only pay RM38.50 from RM47.00.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PLUS said the company would continue to be committed to provide the best highway services at all times in order to ensure a pleasant travel experience of customers on all its highways. — Bernama