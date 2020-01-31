Storekeeper claims trial to supporting LTTE

Storekeeper S. Thanagaraj (right) is lead to the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — A storekeeper pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge with giving support to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group via a Facebook account, in January last year.

S. Thanagaraj, 27, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Thanagaraj was alleged to have supported the LTTE terrorist group by using a Facebook under the name of ‘Tamilarasan Sivam’ at the Bukit Aman Special Branch Investigations Division E8 (M) Counter-Terrorism Office here at 10am, on January 11, 2019.

He was charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a sentence of life imprisonment or a maximum imprisonment of 30 years or a fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for the offence, upon conviction.

The court fixed September 21 to 23 and September 28 to 29 for trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Shahruddin prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer RT Rajasekaran.

The court also set Feb 28 for mention of the case of Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren.

On January 9, Gunasekaren has pleaded not guilty in the High Court here to a charge of supporting the LTTE terrorist group at a ceremony Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka Tengah, Melaka, at 8.30pm on November 28, 2018 .

He was charged under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, and if convicted he could face life imprisonment or a maximum imprisonment of 30 years or a fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for the offence. — Bernama