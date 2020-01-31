Azmin to lead working visit to Japan to explore new economic cooperation

Azmin’s working trip will begin tomorrow and end on February 6. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will lead the Malaysian delegation of senior officials from his ministry for a six-day working visit to Japan from February 1-6.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) said the delegation will attend a series of events, site visits and briefings as well as meetings with senior Japanese officials to explore new areas of cooperation and enhance economic ties between Malaysia and Japan in the areas of education, agriculture, infrastructure, defence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) initiatives.

During the visit, Mohamed Azmin will also meet Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, Dr Hiroto Izumi, to discuss the progress of existing collaborations and identify how best to move forward on new areas of cooperation for both countries.

In addition, he is also scheduled to meet with counterparts from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to strengthen trade and investment between both countries.

The Malaysian delegation will visit the Kanazawa train construction site, which will showcase Japanese engineering capabilities and transit-oriented development.

They will also visit the National Agriculture and Food Research Organisation (NARO) to observe technologies that could be implemented in Malaysia for smart farming and precision agriculture initiatives towards ensuring food security and sustainability for the country.

The delegation will also visit Mitsubishi Electric’s high-tech exhibition, that will showcase Japanese advancement in IR4.0.

“This will be a valuable opportunity to obtain fresh perspectives as the ministry is currently developing a National Policy Framework for the IR4.0 as an overarching framework to drive policy coherence and strategic directions,” said the MEA.

With regard to industry development, Mohamed Azmin will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Halal Development Corporation Bhd and its Japanese counterpart, Acrosx Japan Incorporated, to develop and establish a framework for strategic cooperation.

“This is to create a vibrant and sustainable business landscape for the Muslim-friendly consumer segment in Japan.

In addition, this will open up new opportunities for Malaysian businesses to participate in the fast-growing halal economy in that country,” it said.

In 2018, Malaysian halal exports to Japan amounted to an estimated RM2.5 billion.

Mohamed Azmin will also be hosting an engagement session with the Malaysian community based in Japan at the Malaysian Embassy during the working visit. — Bernama