Another suspect remanded over death of two men in Machang

Friday, 31 Jan 2020 11:48 AM MYT

The suspect was arrested at his house in Kampung Tok Burung, Bachok. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Jan 31 — Police have obtained an order to remand for seven days a 51-year-old man for alleged involvement in a fight which resulted in the death of two men at Batu 31, Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang in Machang last Monday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Amal Razim Alias here today.

The suspect was arrested at his house in Kampung Tok Burung, Bachok, yesterday.

Following the incident, police have so far arrested eight men, aged between 23 and 39 to facilitate investigation. — Bernama

