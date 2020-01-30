Human skeletal remains found in garbage bin in Penang

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said police received a call from a trader in the area around 7.20pm saying there was a foul odour near the electric pole on the side of the hill slope. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — A stench coming from an abandoned garbage bin by the side of a hill slope on Jalan Paya Terubong here since yesterday led to the discovery of a rotting human corpse in a closed bin last night.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said police received a call from a trader in the area around 7.20pm saying there was a foul odour near the electric pole on the side of the hill slope.

“A police team went to the location and found a green garbage bin belonging to Penang Island City Council (MBPP) with a foul stench emanating from it and on inspection found a decomposing human body in it,” he told Bernama here, tonight.

The skeletal remains have been sent to the Penang Hospital Forensic Department for further investigation.

He said investigations were ongoing, including obtaining the footage of a closed-circuit camera in the area to assist in finding out who had left the rubbish bin containing the body of the victim, who is believed to have been dead for more than five days. — Bernama