Terengganu takes steps to tackle coronavirus infections

People wearing face masks are seen outside Sungai Buloh Hospital January 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 29 — The Terengganu government is working with the state Health Department to take the necessary steps to tackle coronavirus infections, including monitoring the health of China nationals at various locations, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said this includes checks on employees of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the China Communications Construction (CCC) with no one suspected of having symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus so far.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the Exco weekly meeting here today, he said health checks were conducted on 1,400 foreign workers who arrived by sea at the Kemaman Port and Kerteh Port.

Ahmad Samsuri also advised the people of Terengganu to get news on the coronavirus infections from official sources like the Health Ministry.

“It is crucial that the public get valid information from the experts and not believe those with no expertise and knowledge,” he said. — Bernama