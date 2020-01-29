RMAF to probe cause of crash involving PALAPES cadet officers at Bukit Jugra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has formed a board of inquiry to determine the cause of a road crash involving 29 air cadet officers from the Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) and three trainers at Bukit Jugra, Banting, Selangor, yesterday.

A statement issued by RMAF said 25 of the cadet officers and the three trainers had been discharged from a hospital today.

The remaining four cadet officers are still undergoing treatment, one at Klang Hospital and the others at Banting Hospital, it said, adding that RMAF would continue to monitor their situation and provide the necessary assistance.

In the 3.30pm incident yesterday, the cadet officers and trainers were travelling in a three-tonne truck when it skidded and overturned, believed to be due to brake failure, while descending a hill at Bukit Jugra.

The PALAPES air cadet officers and trainers belong to the first batch of group supposed to attend a field training which begins today. ― Bernama