Penang CM: No reports of coronavirus in state, tourism sites remain open

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the Penang Island Municipal Council councillors’ swearing-in ceremony in George Town January 10, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — Penang has not recorded any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections and tourist destinations in the state remain open as usual, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

With the situation in Penang under control, he said there was no need for restrictions at such sites.

“We have not reached a stage to issue advice or to shut down tourism sites,” he said in a press conference at his office today after chairing a two-hour state safety working committee meeting with relevant agencies.

He said the authorities could only advise those with flu-like symptoms to avoid public spaces and events as a precaution.

He said everyone must take measures to protect themselves against infection, such as by donning face masks and maintaining good hygiene.

Chow also urged hotels, shopping malls and eateries to provide hand sanitisers and masks, if possible.

Health authorities are already conducting strict health checks on tourists arriving at the Penang International Airport (PIA) and Swettenham Pier.

Chow said all tourist arrivals were carefully screened, as were locals returning from China.

“Those who arrived from China will be screened and monitored over a 14-day period through home surveillance system,” he said.

He also called on the public to stop spreading unverified information about the virus they received through social media.

“Do not forward these messages, be patient, wait for the authorities to verify it so that only accurate real information are forwarded,” he said.

He stressed that the law against sharing fake news was very clear.

“The state health department will post all news on their website and Facebook page so get accurate information from their site, they have dispelled all fake news that were spread,” he said.

Chow said the state is on high alert and ready to face any situation if it becomes critical.

He said the Penang disaster management committee is on standby and it will be in full force if the need arises.