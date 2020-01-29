Papagomo trial witness denies using Opposition supporters’ path as provocation

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters after making a police report at Sungai Way police station February 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, Jan 29 — A political secretary to a minister today denied that he and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had used the path designated for the Opposition party by the Election Commission with the intention to provoke them.

Mohd Aizad Roslan, 38 told the Magistrate’s Court here that they passed the road on the left as it was opened to the public when the nomination process for the Semenyih state by-election was over, last February.

The second prosecution witness said this when the video recording was referred during cross-examination by lawyer Logan Narayanan, representing Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris.

Today is the fourth day of the trial of Papagomo, 36, who is charged with voluntary causing hurt to Syed Saddiq and insulting his modesty.

Earlier, Mohd Aizad disagreed with the suggestion raised by Papagomo’s other lawyer Nik Saiful Adli Burhan that Syed Saddiq had violated the EC’s rules when passing through the left lane which had been designated as an Opposition party’s area.

Nik Saiful Adli: Do you agree with me that for the political parties gathering during the nomination day, the right side is for Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters while the left is for Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters?

Mohd Aizad: Correct.

Nik Saiful Adli: You said earlier that YB (Syed Saddiq) went there in his capacity as Armada chief and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supporter.

Mohd Aizad: Correct.

Nik Saiful Adli: I put it to you that all supporters from any party must adhere to EC’s directives. And among them was with regards to the supporters’ lane. Agree?

Mohd Aizad: Agree

Nik Saiful Adli: Do you agree or disagree that YB had violated the EC’s directive when he walked on the left lane?

Mohd Aizad: Disagree

The witness also did not agree with Nik Saiful Adli’s suggestion that Papagomo’s action in placing his hand on the minister’s shoulder was to stop other BN supporters from attacking Syed Saddiq.

On February 28 last year, Papagomo was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code with insulting the modesty of Syed Saddiq by saying ‘you are stupid’ on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05am on February 16.

He was also charged with voluntary causing hurt to the Bersatu Youth chief at his neck and shoulder at the same time, place and date, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up of up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2, 000, or both, upon conviction.

The hearing before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli continues tomorrow. — Bernama