Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan refused bail in LTTE case

Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The High Court here today dismissed the bail application filed by Gadek state assemblyman G. Saminathan who has been charged with providing support to the LTTE terrorist group.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the ruling on grounds that the Home Ministry (KDN) had classified the LTTE as a terrorist group.

Ahmad Shahir in his judgment said the KDN through Sections 66B and 66D of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) had gazetted the LTTE as an entity which is connected with acts of terrorism similar to offences under Section 130B of the Penal Code.

“The LTTE is still gazetted as a terrorist group in this country and KDN has not dropped them from the list, despite claims that the group has been disbanded in its country of origin, Sri Lanka,” he said.

Ahmad Shahrir said the offence committed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a life imprisonment or a maximum jail term of 30 years or a fine, if convicted.

“Usually, the court would deny bail for offences which provide for life imprisonment or the death penalty,” he said.

Ahmad Shahrir then fixed February 11 for case management.

Deputy prosecutors Mohd Firdaus Abu Hanipah and Rohaiza Abd Rahman prosecuted.

On January 20, Saminathan pleaded not guilty in the High Court here to supporting the terrorist group during a ceremony held at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh in Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka between 8.30pm and 10.50pm on November 28, 2018.

He was also charged with possessing LTTE-related items in a mobile phone at the Human Resources and Consumer Affairs exco office, Chief Minister’s Department, Seri Negeri Complex, in Melaka, at 10.25am, on October 10, 2019.

Saminathan also faces another charge of supporting the terrorist group via Facebook application. — Bernama