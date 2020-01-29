Coronavirus: ECRL staff celebrating CNY in China advised not to return until situation is under control

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The East Coast Rail Link project workers, who had returned to their hometowns in China to celebrate the Lunar New Year, have been advised to postpone their trips back to Malaysia until the situation is brought under control.

Owner of ECRL project and asset, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) said this was one of the proactive measures taken in line with the Emergency Management Plan for the control of contagious diseases including the 2019 novel coronavirus and influenza A prepared by the main contractor, China Communications Construction ECRL Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL) even before the holidays started.

Other measures include thermal screening and health monitoring, which have been enforced at all ECRL work sites, it said in a statement.

"All the actions proposed in the plan are now in place in an effort to keep the contagious virus at bay,” it said. ― Bernama