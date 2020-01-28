Police analyse footage of CCTV recording on Syed Saddiq-Papagomo, court told

File picture of Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo. — Picture By Ben Tan

KAJANG, Jan 28 — The Magistrates’ Court here was told today that police analysed a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of an incident involving Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and blogger Papagomo on nomination day for the Semenyih by-election held in February last year.

Insp Nur Farah Syuhada Hamdan, 35, from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic laboratory, Cheras, said her examination of the CCTV recording, which was for a few seconds, was not clear because the original video resolution was small.

The fifth prosecution witness said this when referred to the video recording during cross-examination by lawyer Logan Narayanan, representing Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, 36.

Nur Farah Syuhada told the court that she received the video recording, which was in DVD form, together with an exhibit request letter for inspection by investigating officer ASP Mohd Radzee Jamudi at 3.15pm on May 16 last year.

She said it took her 30 minutes to identify the images that the investigating officer wanted.

“After I captured the images, as requested by the investigating officer, an ‘enhancement’ process was carried out to make the images clearer,” she added.

The video recording was then played in the court.

When asked by Logan if she mentioned the names of the images in the video recording, Nur Farah Syuhada said no.

“The names were unnecessary because on the instruction by the investigating officer, I was only asked to analyse the act by the two images,” she added.

Cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin, Nur Farah Syuhada reiterated that there was no mention of names in her analysis of the video recording as the analysis was on the act by individuals in the recording.

On February 28 last year, Papagamo, was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code with outraging the modesty of Syed Saddiq by saying ‘you are stupid’ on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05am on February 16.

He was also charged with intentionally causing injury to the Bersatu Youth chief’s neck and shoulder at the same time, place and date, an offence which carries an imprisonment for up to one year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2, 000, or both, upon conviction..

The hearing before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli continues tomorrow. — Bernama