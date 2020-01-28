FT Ministry aims to resolve KL, Selangor border issues

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said resolving the border issues in the Klang Valley is among the main focuses of the Federal Territories Ministry this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Resolving the border issues in the Klang Valley is among the main focuses of the Federal Territories Ministry this year, said minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said there were 18 issues related to borders involving Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that had not been finalised for a long time and the matter had been brought to the attention of the Federal Territories and Selangor Land and Mines Offices (PTG), respectively.

“The proposal has been submitted by Selangor PTG to be finalised and we have gone through (it). Everyone gave their views and response, God willing, we hope to resolve the border issues officially,” he said in an interview in conjunction with the 2020 Federal Territory Day here today.

Khalid said the issues needed to be resolved immediately to avoid confusion among local authorities (PBT) while ensuring the community would receive the best services and no areas would not be neglected in term of development.

Meanwhile, Khalid said the ministry also aimed at developing smart city concept through the implementation of the fifth-generation technology (5G).

Khalid explained that the 5G implementation would not only enhance the safety and hygiene facilities but would also benefit the services of schools and hospitals in the city.

“We want the Federal Territories to be at the forefront in the smart city implementation,” he said.

He said the ministry would also work harder to address the issue of abandoned projects and increased the number of urban redevelopment projects, especially apartments which are more than 30 years old.

“Plaza Rakyat is among the project abandoned for over 20 years and God willing we will redevelop it this year,” he said.

Khalid said the Kuala Lumpur World Book Capital 2020, the opening of a time capsule at Taman Warisan Putrajaya and international events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 meetings would be among the programmes that attract attention this year.

For Labuan, Khalid said the Labuan Corporation and Sabah government were completing the proposal paper for the construction of the Labuan bridge project linking the island and the mainland of Sabah.

He added that among the large-scale projects that were being implemented to spur the economic growth in the territory were the RM450-million mixed-development projects, retails and apartment development (RM400 million) and water theme park project (RM200 million).

“Meanwhile, (for Putrajaya), the Putrajaya Corporation is committed to reviving the long-abandoned monorail project and it is hoped the project’s tender can be determined by this year through discussions with the Transport Ministry,” he said. — Bernama