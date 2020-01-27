Two-year-old girl stabbed to death in Kemaman

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the two-year-old victim, Nur Hafiya Aufa Mohd Taquddin, was stabbed in the chest by the suspect while playing at home around 1pm today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEMAMAN, Jan 27 — A toddler was killed after being stabbed by her uncle at Felda Cerul 2, today afternoon.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the two-year-old victim, Nur Hafiya Aufa Mohd Taquddin, was stabbed in the chest by the suspect while playing at home around 1pm today.

“The victim was taken to the Cheneh health clinic where she was confirmed dead. The victim was the youngest of two siblings and was living with her grandparents and the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

According to Hanyan, the suspect was caught by neighbours at 1.30pm and handed over to the police.

“The suspect has previous drug-related criminal records and a urine test found him to be positive for methamphetamine.

“Police are not ruling out the possibility that the suspect could have been under the influence of drugs during the incident,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama