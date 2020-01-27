Farmers’ Organisation Authority considering assistance for cash crop cultivators hit by drought

A farmer pushes a wheelbarrow of vegetable at his farm in Klang in this February 12, 2014 file photo. — Reuters pic

KLUANG, Jan 27 — The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) is considering giving special assistance to cash crop cultivators after their crops were destroyed following the recent drought.

LPP chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman noted that at the moment, only paddy farmers were given the special assistance and the payments were made through the LPP disaster fund.

“We will try to extend this assistance to other farmers especially the cash crop cultivators in the country,” he told reporters after the opening of Simpang Rengam Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) Agricultural Input Shop, near here today.

Also present were Simpang Renggam PPK board chairman, Md Judyr Malik and its general manager Eddlie Ismail.

In addition, Mazlan said with the cooperation of Agro Bank a scheme to provide compensation in the event of death and accident would be introduced to safeguard the welfare of the members.

The scheme to be implemented in April would benefit over 920,000 LPP members nationwide.

Earlier, Mazlan also presented flood relief aid in the form of vouchers to buy fertilizers and agricultural equipment to 69 PPK members. — Bernama