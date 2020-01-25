Traffic reported slow moving on major expressways this morning

According to a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), traffic heading towards the east coast states is slow moving from the Middle Ring Road (MRR2) to the Gombak Toll Plaza up till Genting Sempah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Traffic flow is slow on several major expressways in the country as at 9am today with many city folks taking advantage of the long weekend in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration to return to their hometowns.

According to a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), traffic heading towards the east coast states is slow moving from the Middle Ring Road (MRR2) to the Gombak Toll Plaza up till Genting Sempah.

“However, traffic flow is reported smooth on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic is slow moving from Slim River to Sungkai, as well as from Nilai to Seremban R&R with the increase in the number of vehicles on the North South Expressway.

The public can obtain latest traffic information through toll free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama