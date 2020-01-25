Slow traffic on major expressways as at 5pm

File picture of the North-South Expressway. Traffic heading north from Slim River to Sungkai, Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin and Tapah to Gopeng was slow due to the increased number of vehicles. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Traffic flow was reported to be slow on some major expressways as at 5pm as people returned to their hometowns and villages in view of the Chinese New Year holidays.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic heading north from Slim River to Sungkai, Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin and Tapah to Gopeng was slow due to the increased number of vehicles.

“Traffic flow heading south from Senai to Sedenak and Ayer Hitam to Yong Peng is also slow,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic was moving slowly from Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah.

“However, traffic flow was reported to be smooth on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2,” he said.

The latest traffic information is available through toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter, www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM toll-free line at 1800-88-7752 as well as Twitter, www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama