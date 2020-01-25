Johor targets investments in petrochemical, manufacturing sector

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar greets guests at State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse’s (left) Chinese New Year open house in Johor Baru, January 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — The Johor state government plans to undertake a trade mission to Hong Kong next month in an effort to attract investments, especially in the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the trade mission, to be jointly organised with the Johor Corporation (JCorp), could potentially generate investments worth RM1 billion.

He said Hong Kong investors have expressed their interest in shifting their operations to Johor, following the ongoing political unrest in the region.

“We will be meeting with three or four companies in Hong Kong, and if everything goes smoothly, we could potentially attract more than RM1 billion worth of investments,” he told reporters at his Chinese New Year open house here today.

Meanwhile, on the current heat wave which is expected to last till March, Puah said cloud-seeding activities will be held at the end of the month or in February.

“If the situation continues, it will be a challenge to ensure that there would be no interruption in water supply, but we will take the necessary precaution to stop it from happening,” he said, adding that currently, the water levels at the state’s dams are satisfactory. — Bernama