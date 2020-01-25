Honouring parents and loved ones can strengthen family ties, says DPM in CNY message

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (second right), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (second left) during a Chinese New Year Open House event in Kuala Lumpur January 25, 2020.—Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Honouring parents and loved ones can strengthen family ties, while giving due respect to elders.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her Chinese New Year message said that respect for parents and older people is among the features to be emphasised during the celebration “especially, the culture of having dinner with the whole family on the eve”.

“We must always cherish and care for our parents and loved ones, not just during the festive season.

“Their sacrifices are priceless and this should not be forgotten. During this Chinese New Year, do not forget to be thankful for the opportunity to be with your loved ones,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development reminded Malaysians not to forget the less fortunate during festivities.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin believes the Chinese New Year celebration can strengthen goodwill and unity among Malaysians.

“Happy Chinese New Year to all Malaysians. Celebrate the occasion with family members and loved ones. Xin Nian Kuai Le!” she said in her Twitter post.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Malaysians should take advantage of the Chinese New Year celebration by understanding one another in the spirit of unity that is synonymous with the one big family that is Malaysia.

“The ministry and I wish everyone, especially those celebrating, a happy Chinese New Year. May the year of the Rat bring good luck, health and ease of life for you and your family. Be safe on your way back to your hometowns to enjoy Nian Kao and Yee Sang with your family,” he said.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari shared the following respective wishes: “Happy Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Chai! and “Gong Xi Fa Chai. Happy Chinese New Year. Wishing you all an even more prosperous year than all the previous years.”

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali said that the diversity and harmony in multiracial Malaysia are what makes the Chinese New Year celebration in this country very unique and special.

“Happy Chinese New Year to all, especially civil servants who are celebrating this holiday,” he posted in his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram official accounts. — Bernama