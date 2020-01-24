Slow-moving traffic on several highways this evening

An aerial view of the traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza February 2, 2019. A Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said there was slow and growing traffic before the Gombak toll plaza to Genting Sempah January 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Slow traffic was reported on several major highways until 8pm due to more people hitting the road to return to their hometown for Chinese New Year.

A Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that there was slow and growing traffic before the Gombak toll plaza to Genting Sempah.

“However, traffic was smooth on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2,” he said.

He said that PLUS Malaysia Bhd reported traffic was slow from Tapah to Gopeng and Bidor to Tapah.

For more details, call the 24-hour toll free PLUSline at 1800-88-0000 or visit www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or LLM at 1-800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama