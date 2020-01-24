Body of newborn found at Muslim cemetery

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the department received a call from a man about the discovery at 9.30pm. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The body of a baby boy, believed to be newborn with the umbilical cord still attached, was found at the Kampung Sungai Tua Muslim Cemetery in Gombak, last night.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the department received a call from a man about the discovery at 9.30pm.

The man said he found the body wrapped in a cloth inside a bag by the roadside, in front of the cemetery.

“The baby was estimated to be two days old, and was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for intentionally concealing the birth of a child by burying or discreetly disposing of the body.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nur Atiqah Zulkefli from the Gombak district police headquarters at 014-5335538 or 03-66126222. — Bernama