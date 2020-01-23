Court to hear Najib’s application to obtain copies of MACC tapes Feb 24

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 23, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The High Court here set February 24 to hear the application from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to obtain and examine all copies of the audio recordings recently revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan said the application would be heard by Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“The applicant (Najib) has filed the notice of motion on January 15 to obtain the copies of all the audio recordings revealed by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya at a press conference recently,” he told reporters after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som today.

He said the court also set Feb 6 for the respondent to file counter-affidavit on the application.

Najib, represented by lawyer Zahria Eleena Ahmad Reza, is seeking a court order for the prosecution or the MACC or any other proprietary entities to allow him to examine the original copies of all the audio recordings.

At the press conference on January 8, MACC released nine sets of audio recordings of alleged leakage of information from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to Najib and other conversation relating to the probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Besides Najib and Dzulkifli, Latheefa also named Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and several other individuals including a royalty and a company chief executive from the Middle East as those who featured or were referred to in the clips. — Bernama