PBS president lauds scrapping of PSS, says there are other ways to solve migrant issue

Shafie had earlier announced that the state government had in a Cabinet meeting decided not to proceed with the PSS. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili lauded the state government’s decision not to proceed with the introduction of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

Ongkili said Sabah does not need PSS as there were better ways to resolve the issue of illegal immigrants in the state.

"We commend Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for respecting the voice of Kimanis voters, PBS and other Opposition parties.

“The scrapping of PSS is a victory for the people of Sabah. We have said it over and over that this proposed document is destructive to Sabah's sovereignty, security and people's livelihood," Ongkili in a statement today.

To solve the illegal immigrant issue, he proposed that the government form a select committee in the State Assembly or Parliament.

Ongkili said PBS will continue to fight and speak up to ensure the ruling government honours its word to scrap the implementation of PSS.

Meanwhile, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s state Youth wing chief Mohd Isquzawan Israq Arsit who also lauded the government's move said PSS had earned widespread criticism and was among the factors that contributed to Warisan’s loss in the recent Kimanis by-election.

“This proves that the chief minister is listening to the people and their objection to the implementation of the PSS.

“There has to be a strict policy that will not allow foreigners into the state illegal as well as to control the ones who are here,” he said.

Earlier, Shafie announced that the state government had in a Cabinet meeting decided not to proceed with the PSS after taking into consideration objections from several parties.

Shafie said that the main issue was that people were afraid the PSS would lead to an identity card, which is said was the wrong perception.

He said that the state would formally notify the Home Ministry of its decision and they would decide on the next course of action.



