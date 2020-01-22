46 PKR leaders demand disciplinary action be dropped against Zuraida

The group, consisting of 15 MPs and 28 state assemblymen, said the show-cause letter against Zuraida was issued in bad faith. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A group of 46 PKR leaders today have come out in defence of PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin and demanded that the party drop all disciplinary proceedings against her.

The faction, consisting of 15 MPs and 28 state assemblymen, said the show-cause letter against Zuraida was issued in bad faith.

“As party leader, YB Hajjah Zuraida has made many contributions in the areas of women's leadership development and grassroots empowerment.

“The pressure and harassment towards her were selective, biased and prejudiced. The public statements of several PKR state chairmen to demand Zuraida's sacking made matters worse as it was agreed that nobody should issue any provocative statements openly.

“We unanimously urge all parties to stop all action that threaten the unity of party members and action that undermines people's confidence in party leadership,” the group said in the statement.

The group also condemned the actions of PKR Youth’s (AMK) leadership which saw the sacking of seven central Youth wing leaders by letter on Jan 15 on the basis of not attending the party’s meetings.

“Such actions violate the principles of the party's constitution and the democratic process because they are leaders who were legally chosen by the grassroots in the party elections. Their deprivation is a betrayal of the root cause in Keadilan,” it said, alluding to PKR’s official moniker.

Last Saturday, Zuraida was given 14 days to respond to the letter for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for Azmin in PKR.