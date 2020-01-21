Zuraida: PPR guidelines to be released in June

The PPR Intan Baiduri flats in Gombak March 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — A guide will be introduced for new applications for the People’s Housing Project (PPR), which will include the implementation of the demerit system, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the ministry was drafting the guidelines, which are expected to be released this June.

The guidelines will also scrutinise potential PPR applicants according to their income, in addition to requiring successful applicants to attend an induction programme before moving in, she added.

“Under the demerit system, anyone who violates these regulations can be expelled,” she told reporters after launching the ministry’s 2019 Achievement Report here today.

The guidelines, she said, would ensure that only those truly eligible could stay at PPR, apart from allowing for better management of the housing scheme and its property.

When addressing ministry staff earlier, Zuraida wanted them to always cooperate with and support each other to ensure that the ministry’s goals were met.

“The work of the ministry involves a lot of people and the public. We have an enormous portfolio involving people of all walks of life,” she said. — Bernama