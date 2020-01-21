PLUS to close reload lanes from Jan 22 to Feb 3

PLUS said the move was aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by highway users queuing up at the reload lanes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will close all reload facilities on the entry lanes from tomorrow until Feb 3 to ensure smooth traffic at toll plazas during the Chinese New Year celebration.

In a statement today, PLUS said the move was aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by highway users queuing up at the reload lanes.

“During this festive season, PLUS is expecting a total of two million vehicles to utilise the PLUS highway especially on the peak periods which are on Jan 22, 23, 24, 27, 28 and 31 and Feb 1.

“As such, traffic flow at major toll plazas will be hugely disrupted if highway customers fail to make sure they have sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards and they are unable to carry out their toll transaction. This will also affect the comfort and movement of other highway customers at the toll plaza,” it said.

PLUS no longer provides Touch ‘n Go reload facilities at toll plaza exit lanes, it added.

Highway users can top up their cards at 11,000 reload centres throughout the country, including Touch ‘n Go Spots and self-service kiosks. — Bernama