Ikram says opposed to crony govt appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Muslim group Ikram is strongly opposed to the selection of top government appointees based on their associations rather than capability.

Its president, Mohd Parid Sheikh Ahmad, said the group supports the current government’s efforts to recruit the best and the most competent Malaysians with high integrity to lead and manage our country forward.

“While we encourage our members to serve the nation, as an organization that upholds high ethical standards of Islamic values, Ikram abhors any improper appointment of public officers even if it is for Ikram members,” said Parid in a statement.

“Ikram is committed towards nation building and will continue to do our part. In doing so, we promote strong partnerships and collaborations between various stakeholders, regardless of race or religion. We are here to serve the country to the best of our abilities.”

Last Thursday, Asia Sentinel alleged that former education minister, Maszlee Malik, appointed at least 26 university officials with Islamist leanings and who were aligned with him and Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin prior to his resignation as education minister.

Maszlee did not deny links with Ikram but dismissed claims he was carrying out the group’s agenda. The former education minister also insisted that he is committed to diversity amid allegations of proselytisation.

Parid also added that Ikram follows the “Negara Rahmah” concept (loosely translated as a nation of compassion).

“Ikram attracts many Malaysian Muslim professionals and scholars to be with us. Ikram is home to members from all walks of life, including highly qualified and high calibre academics and professionals.

“As stipulated in the Negara Rahmah concept, competency and integrity in leadership and a government founded based on effective checks and balances are some of the core values that we hold fast to.”