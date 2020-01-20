Food programme recipients grateful for free school meal

About 4,000 poor and hardcore poor pupils in 100 primary schools across the country received free meals before lessons through the Enhanced Supplementary Food Programme (ESFP) initiative. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Maszlee

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — To many schoolchildren, starting the day with a hearty breakfast before going to school have long being taken for granted.

Thus it came as a shock for the most obese country in Asia, that thousands of children are going to school on empty stomachs.

However, things are looking better as starting today, about 4,000 poor and hardcore poor pupils in 100 primary schools across the country received free meals before lessons through the Enhanced Supplementary Food Programme (ESFP) initiative, implemented by the Education Ministry.

Bernama talked to some of the recipients who were thankful to the ministry as they came from underprivileged groups who have to suffer hunger at school.

In PENANG, a Year Six pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jelutong Barat, Mohd Afiq Danish Azizan said the initiative was a relief for poor pupils like him as he did not have to worry about going hungry.

“It is a relief to be able to eat before class starts because my family couldn’t afford breakfast for my seven siblings,” said Mohd Afiq, the fourth in his family when met at the school canteen.

A Year Five pupil from the same school, S. Manisha said prior to this she only had bread and plain water before school.

“I had lost my mother, so my father could only prepare a simple breakfast before school. Now, I am very happy to be able to eat with my friends before lessons every day,” she said.

In SELANGOR, a Year Six pupil from SK Jeram Batu 20, Muhammad Aiman Azlan was excited about the ESFP programme that he came to school earlier than usual.

“I had no breakfast at home... but today we had a delicious meal and we also learned to tidy up our food pack and the table after breakfast,” said the fisherman’s son.

In PERAK, a nine-year-old pupil from SK Datin Khadijah, Nah Huang Ching, was very happy with her free meal as she usually only had milk for breakfast.

“I used to have stomach ache while waiting for recess to eat the meal provided through the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT). There I get to eat food like chicken rice and nasi lemak,” she said.

The school’s headmistress, Hamisah Hussain is relieved with the ESFP initiative as pupils from the less fortunate families could have breakfast.

“Sometimes during the morning assembly, some pupils would faint because they did not have breakfast and most of them were from poor families. I think this (initiative) is very helpful to our pupils,” she said.

In KUALA LUMPUR, twins Wong Zhi Hin and Wong Zhi Jun, 7, from the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJKC) Salak South were thrilled to have the ESFP meal consisting nasi lemak, fried meehon, banana and Milo.

“The food is delicious... I hope we can have Milo again tomorrow. Usually, we only had bread at home for breakfast,” Zhi Hin said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, M.Inthiran, 11 from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Batu Hampar was happy for the free breakfast as he no longer needs to stay hungry until recess.

“For breakfast, I either have a piece of bread or nothing at all. I only have a 50 cent allowance to buy a piece of cake during recess or after school.

“My family is quite poor with my mother working as a security guard and my father is self-employed. So I could not spend much at school,” said the third of four siblings.

In PAHANG, a Year Four pupil Intan Nursoleha Roslan from SK Temin said she usually could not have breakfast at home as she had to leave for school at 6.30 am with her father, who would then go straight to work.

“It has been several years since I had any breakfast before school... I am used to having no breakfast and bought rice during recess to keep my stomach full.

“Today, I received some quite heavy breakfast. I think I’ll still be full during the recess and will only buy a cake. It’s cheaper and I can keep my money in the moneybox,” she said.

In TERENGGANU, a ten-year-old from SK Jerong, Nur Khalisah Mohd Noor Azlin, said the meal programme would help her to save her pocket money.

“Usually my mother would provide between RM2 to RM5. If I got RM5, I must keep RM1 in my moneybox, so I would only spend RM4... I’m very thankful for the free breakfast. I can save more money,” she said.

In JOHOR, SK Pekan Layang-Layang pupil, Afiez Asyraf Asrul Azli, 11, also expressed his joy of having breakfast with friends at school, as he rarely had any breakfast and would only eat during recess.

“Today I had nasi lemak with friends and I am looking forward to tomorrow’s breakfast,” he said.

Another pupil, J. Jenneyfer, 11 said the teacher in charge explained the benefits of having breakfast and she was lucky to be selected for the programme which enabled her to practice a healthy lifestyle.

In KELANTAN, a Year Four pupil from SK Panggong, V. Tashwin Jay did not expect the meal he received today was delicious.

“I believed that I’ll be able to concentrate better in class today,” said the eldest of four siblings.

In SARAWAK, a Year Four pupil from SK Tambirat, Nur Fazniey Fitri revealed that she usually only had some bread and Milo to keep her from hungry during lessons.

However, she was thrilled with today’s breakfast of fried rice, omelette and watermelon provided by the school through the ESFP programme.

IN SABAH, a Bernama survey at SK Tanjung Aru, Labuan found that the eligible pupils for the programme look excited when lining up to receive their meal.

According to the headmistress Faridah Amit, the programme is a huge help for her pupils who could not afford to have breakfast to stay focus and energetic in class. — Bernama