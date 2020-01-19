Dr Wan Azizah: Disciplinary committee to recommend action against Zuraida

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail distributes mandarin oranges in conjunction with Lunar New Year celebrations in Pandan Jaya, Ampang January 19, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today she would leave it to the party’s disciplinary committee to recommend action against vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin who was issued a show-cause letter earlier this week.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Pandan MP, was asked to comment on Zuraida’s purported breach that warranted the show-cause letter but demurred.

“We will leave it to the discipline committee to scrutinise and take the necessary action. I am leaving it to them because they have to be independent.

“Or else you might say I am biased, so I think it’s better to leave to them to investigate and recommend action to us,” she told reporters after distributing mandarin oranges to her constituents in Pandan Jaya.

Earlier today at a separate event in Ampang, Zuraida who is also local government and housing minister, told reporters she will respond to the show-cause letter within 14 days but maintained that she had spoken the “truth” in her remarks made last December 8 at an event in the Renaissance Hotel here.

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the ‘SPV 2030’ dinner at Hotel Renaissance Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the party has issued a show-cause letter to Zuraida over disciplinary issues.

Saifuddin Nasution, however, did not detail her purported offences.

In a press conference led by Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul, nine PKR state leaders unanimously called for Zuraida’s sacking, lamenting that her presence in the party is not helping PKR and its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Zuraida, seen to be closely allied to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, was referred to PKR’s disciplinary board after her diatribe at the December 8 “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner against the party’s top leadership and their supporters and suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for Azmin in PKR.