Johor MB reiterates girl who died Nur Dinie Damia negative for influenza A

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today reiterated that Nur Dinie Damia Muhammad Noor Ain, the girl who passed away on Monday, was found negative for Influenza A.

Dr Sahruddin said it was based on the test results conducted by Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) on the seven-year-old girl.

“We got them (test results) from HSA. So our statement is based on HSA. If it is from a private (hospital), I would not want to comment. I was basing it on HSA clinical data,” he told reporters after opening the Johor state level Health Carnival organised by the Malaysian Medical Association, here today.

Dr Sahruddin was responding to the disappointment of one member of the girl’s family who claimed Nur Dinie had Influenza A via Facebook.

The Johor Mentri Besar at the same time advised the public not to panic over the current influenza outbreak and noted that it is a common disease which usually occurs at the end of the year.

“Influenza or flu is very common especially from November to March due to the weather and people tend to travel abroad at the end of the year,” he said, adding that the public too should maintain good hygiene.

Nur Dinie Damia, who suffered from kidney and liver failure, died at HSA at 10.48 pm on Monday (Jan 13) and her remains were buried in Parit Haji Sirat Darat Muslim Cemetery, Kampung Kayu Ara Pasong, near Pontian, on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The girl was treated at HSA since Jan 10 after she was suspected of being infected with influenza but was tested negative for the disease on Sunday (Jan 12). — Bernama