As PKR leaders meet, supporters clash over Zuraida's fate

PKR supporters gather outside the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 ― PKR supporters both in favour and against Zuraida Kamaruddin gathered today outside a party meeting, with one side demanding her sacking while the other throwing support behind her.

The situation turned tense momentarily, after a scuffle broke out between members from the two factions, after one attempted to tear away a banner demanding for the PKR vice-president's firing.

Members of PKR's Central Leadership Council are currently seated in a meeting at the party's headquarters here, while supporters anticipate a decision on Zuraida's fate from PKR's disciplinary board.

It is understood that Zuraida herself was again absent from the meeting, since she joined the Pakatan Harapan campaign for the Kimanis by-election today.

[Admin] YB Zuraida, Ketua Wanita PH berkempen dihari terakhir kempen PRK Kimanis bagi membantu kemenangan calon Warisan.



Bermula dgn sarapan pagi di Pekan Bongawan, beliau seterusnya menyusuri pekan Bongawan bertemu pengundi dan penduduk sebelum melawat PDM Bongawan & Seladan. pic.twitter.com/81ynMoHjmO — Zuraida Kamaruddin (@zuraida_my) January 17, 2020

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, was previously referred to its disciplinary board after her diatribe against the leadership last November.

She was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision 2030” dinner on December 8 last year.

PKR supporters against Zuraida Kamaruddin gather outside the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR vice-president were among several senior party leaders who spoke at the so-called “SPV dinner”.

In her speech, Zuraida, who is the housing and local government minister, was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was being held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Azmin, who delivered a scathing speech attacking Anwar at the dinner, had suggested he would challenge his boss for political supremacy in PKR buoyed by the strong show of support at the Renaissance Hotel here on Sunday.

PKR leaders aligned to Anwar has since called for Azmin and his faction to be disciplined, with some even demanding they be sacked.