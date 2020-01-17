This is not the time to discuss on power transition, says Azmin

PKR deputy president and Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, accompanied by Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif (left) walking to a get-together with locals in Kampung Baitam Baru, Kimanis, Sabah, January 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 17 — PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali said now is not the time to discuss on transition or the prime minister power transition as all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders should focus on developing the nation for the well-being of the people.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister said cabinet ministers and other PH leaders must give full support to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in helming the nation more so, because 2020 is a very important year as Malaysia is host of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit scheduled to be held later this year.

“This is very crucial for us. We should allow to give the latitude to Tun Dr Mahathir to lead and govern the Federal government.

“This is not the right time (to discuss about the transition)...this is the time where we should sit down and work collectively as a team to ensure that Malaysia would be able to showcase during the APEC meeting that we are competitive and are able to compete at the global stage.”

He said this when met by reporters after attending a meet-the-people session at Kampung Pimping, Membakut, here today. Also present was Membakut assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Earlier, the media reported that several PKR MPs had suggested that the prime minister handed over the leadership in May this year.

Elaborating, Mohamed Azmin said the government has the great responsibility to ensure that all development plans at both the federal and state levels are implemented for the benefit of the people.

In addition, he said political stability and the administration of the country were also important to boost investor confidence.

In another development, he said the federal government has allocated RM4.25 billion for development projects in Sabah this year.

He said it was the commitment of the Federal government under Dr Mahathir’s leadership to ensure that Sabah is given a bigger provision for the state to develop further, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Mohamed Azmin said apart from focusing on Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah, it had been identified that more focus should also be given towards further enhancing economic development in Sabah.

“For this reason, we (the Federal government) will work closely with the Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and I am confident that the close cooperation will benefit the people of Sabah,” he said. — Bernama