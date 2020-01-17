Boards still deciding on new CEOs for Prasarana and MAHB, says Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The boards of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) will determine who will become the next chief executive officers, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Following the recent suspension of Prasarana CEO Datuk Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain and resignation of MAHB’s CEO Raja Azmi Raja, Loke said the boards of the respective organisations will draw up a list of names and submit them to the Finance and Transportation ministries for consideration.

“There is no time frame for when the new chief executive officers will be appointed,” Loke said during the signing of a supplemental agreement between Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) and MMC Gamuda on the MRT 2 line project at the Finance Ministry complex.

When asked if the new CEOs will be drawn from expatriates brought in to take over, he said it is highly unlikely as the two companies are important strategic assets and transportation operators.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng also spoke up on the issue, saying that Malaysia has enough professionals who can do the job.

“If you think about it, there are many Malaysians abroad who hold senior and highly-competent jobs, let alone in the country.

“It is only a matter of headhunting the right person. I believe this is the reason why the boards are taking their time to carefully evaluate every potential individual before submitting the list of names,” he said.

Mohamed Hazlan was suspended by the company’s board of directors on December 24 last year, on grounds of public dissatisfaction with LRT’s current services.

He was appointed to the role on September 4, 2018. The acting role is now being filled by Muhammad Nizam Alias.

Last Monday, (January 6), MAHB Group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin resigned from his post with immediate effect, saying he wanted to pursue other opportunities.

He held the position for a little over a year, having been appointed on January 4, 2019.



