Upko president confident KDM community will support Warisan candidate in Kimanis polls

Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (white cap) receives new party membership applications during a party gathering in Kampung Kinolonsodon, Kimanis January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 16 — United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau is confident that the Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) community will give full support to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election this Saturday.

Madius who is also from the ethnic group said, the community was prepared to entrust Karim with the mandate in bringing development in the constituency during the next three years.

“We (Upko) are very confident that the KDM in Kimanis will support and vote for the Warisan candidate,” the Sabah deputy chief minister said when met by reporters at a meet-the-people session here, yesterday.

Madius also reminded the KDM community in Kimanis not to be misled by issues raised by the opposition especially on the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) as the matter was only being politicised to confuse the public.

Nevertheless, he believed the community especially Upko members have understood the issue over the PSS, having given a clear picture of the implementation of the pass in the series of briefings during the campaign so far.

“The PSS is not an issue at all, it’s just that they (the people) were initially confused (about the PSS). However, now that they have understood they are ready to vote for the Warisan candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the people in Kimanis should lend their support to Karim to ensure Warisan’s victory in the by-election.

The Upko vice-president said it was crucial to have the support and mandate to ensure continuity of development in the area as Karim is a candidate from the ruling government.

“Government representatives are more likely to bring development in areas which they represent as they are given yearly allocation,” he said.

Citing the example of his ministry this year, Ewon said each state assemblyman on the government side would be allocated RM1.1 million to implement basic infrastructure projects and charity programmes.

The Kimanis by-election this Saturday will witness a one-on-one fight between Karim and Datuk Mohamad Alamin from the Barisan Nasional. — Bernama