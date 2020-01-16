Muhyiddin: Bersatu to discuss Dengkil assemblyman’s arrest tomorrow

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party’s supreme council will discuss the case involving Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah in a meeting to be chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow (Friday.

Previously, media reported that Adhif Syan, who is also the Selangor Armada (Youth wing) chief, was among 17 individuals detained by the police in a raid at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Muhyiddin, who is also the home minister, said Bersatu has its own guidelines on party ethics and discipline.

“In terms of party image and discipline, we will decide tomorrow,” he told reporters after the Home Ministry New Year mandate here today.

Muhyiddin also said that he will leave it to the police to investigate the matter. — Bernama