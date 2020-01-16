FT Ministry creates fund to help Bumiputera pay housing deposit

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks to reporters during a press conference at DBKL Tower in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Federal Territory Ministry, through Kuala Lumpur City Hall, (DBKL) will provide a revolving fund of RM3.9 million to help Bumiputera buy affordable homes.

Its Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the move was seen as able to lighten the burden of buyers, who had been offered such accommodations, by providing down payments.

‘’The loans from the revolving fund must be paid back in 10 years without any interest being imposed,’’ he told reporters here today.

The fund was collected through fines from developers who sold Bumiputera quota units without approval other than the five per cent contributions from the prices of those units which were given the green light to be sold to non-Bumiputera.

He said the target of the revolving fund was the B40 group especially for the purchase of their first home.

In the meantime, Khalid said an allocation of RM10 million had been provided for the purpose of recruiting 229 part-time DBKL workers this year for various events such as KL World Book Capital, Visit Malaysia 2020 and the organisation of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec). — Bernama