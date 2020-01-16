Chinese New Year: Op Bersepadu begins Saturday, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference after his visit to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

TAPAH, Jan 16 — The Transport Ministry today launched the Road Safety Campaign and “Op Bersepadu”, which will begin this Saturday and end on Feb 1, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said among the agencies that would involve in the campaign themed, “Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat” (drive carefully, arrive safely) were the police, the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Road Safety Department.

“It will also involve the participation of the Civil Defence Force, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety, the Public Works Department and the Emergency and Trauma Department under the Health Ministry,” he said at the launch of the campaign at the Tapah Rest and Recreation Area here, today.

“Op Bersepadu” which encompasses four key programmes, namely education, enforcement, prevention and monitoring, is aimed at further raising awareness on road safety especially during the festive season as well as reducing road crash incidents and deaths on the road in the country.

Loke said RTD had also been conducting a pre-enforcement operation until tomorrow involving inspections at 75 bus depots and 28 major bus terminal nationwide to ensure the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

He also warned heavy vehicles against using highways for the period from Jan 23-24 and Jan 27-28.

Meanwhile, Loke said a total of 20,829 road crash incidents were recorded during last year’s Chinese New Year “Op Bersepadu” compared to 21,041 cases in 2018.

“During the same period, 216 casualties were recorded compared to 226 in 2018,” he said. — Bernama