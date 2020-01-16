BN Youth puts on roadside flash mob for Kimanis Umno hopeful

A man holds a Warisan flag in front of a sea of Barisan Nasional flags in Membakut January 5, 2020, ahead of the Kimanis by-election on January 18. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 16 — Barisan Nasional Youth today took to the streets to create some excitement for the ongoing by-election in the small town of Membakut with a flash mob.

Some 30 youths from Sabah and Peninsula Malaysia held up placards and signs, some beating the words “Tolak PSS” and others with “Menteri Ambuk” meaning monkey in local Brunei slang.

The mob began at around 4.30pm and saw some drivers honking with smiles while others were indifferent.

The youths chanted “Ubah Balik”, “tolak Warisan” and “Siapa buyuk” while calling on drivers along the road that connects the west coast to honk their horns in support.

Some good-natured jeering also ensued when vehicles carrying Warisan machinery and logos passed by.

Sabah Umno Youth chief Aziz Julkarnain said that the effort was made by the BN to show support for their candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin in the January 18 polls.

“We want to deliver a message to the people in any way we can. This is a good time because we can catch them while they are driving home,” he said.

Mohamad Alamin is in a straight fight with Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang.