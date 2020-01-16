Batu Pahat to spearhead Johor’s Southern Region Education Hub with aviation cluster

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (centre) poses after witnessing an MoU signing session with Affin Islamic Bank Berhad in Johor Baru January 16, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — The development of the Southern Aviation Education Hub in Tanjung Laboh in Batu Pahat will contribute to the 2030 Joint Prosperity Vision (JPV 2030) in promoting Johor as a southern region education hub, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He added Tanjung Laboh, located in central Johor, could also be recognised as a satellite education hub based on the aviation industry.

“The education hub will give Johor an opportunity to introduce a new education cluster, which is the aviation cluster and Tanjung Laboh will be a strategic location for developing this flight education hub.

“Being relatively near to the Senai International Airport, it will also have access to various modes of transportation networks in the state, including roads, rail, air and sea,” said Dr Sahruddin.

He said this while addressing the Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) Cooperation Council and Industry in developing the Southern Aviation Education Hub and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing session with Affin Islamic Bank Berhad at the Double Tree By Hilton Hotel here today.

Present at the event was UTHM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Razzaly and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad chief executive officer Nazlee Khalifah.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, added that the aviation sector plays an important role in economic growth as it is a key access to investment in the country.

“In addition to the aviation industry, the aerospace industry is also a thriving industry through the National Aerospace Industry 2030 Action Plan.

“This indirectly provides an opportunity for locals to pursue careers in high tech industries and enable them to earn a better incomes,” said Dr Sahruddin.