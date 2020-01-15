Sabah police investigating election offences in Kimanis

Beaufort district police chief Azmir Abdul Razak said that the eight police reports were made alleging, sedition, criminal defamation, and the destruction of election material. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KIMANIS, Jan 15 — The police here have opened eight investigation papers on alleged election offences during the Kimanis by-election so far.

Beaufort district police chief Azmir Abdul Razak said that the eight police reports were made alleging, sedition, criminal defamation, and the destruction of election material.

“The reports are made from both camps. We will look into all of them, doesn’t matter which side. As long as a police report is made, we will investigate,” he said when speaking to reporters here today.

He also confirmed the arrest of a local man at a rally here this morning, for being in possession of an alleged weapon.

“Initially we thought he had a parang. Turned out to be a stick, that was meant to be used in a performance but it never materialised.

“We are still investigating to see whether there was any other ill intent,” he said,

On the protest against the Sabah Temporary Pass that around 400 attended at Membakut town here, Azmir said that organisers had adhered to the permit issued for the event to run from 9am to 11am.

“Everything went well, we are happy that they cooperated with us,” he said.