PKR sec-gen disappointed with IGP after remark over claims of sexual misconduct against Anwar

Saifuddin said Abdul Hamid should be more cautious when commenting on the decision of the AGC. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today expressed regret over Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s remarks on the sexual misconduct allegation against party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Saifuddin Nasution’s remark comes after Abdul Hamid had earlier commented on the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) decision not to file any charges, implying the incident had taken place.

According to Saufiddin Nasution, Abdul Hamid should have refrained from making statements which were unfair to those implicated in the case.

“I deeply regret the IGP’s statement which was careless (tidak cermat). He should be more cautious when giving comments on the decision of the AGC,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Earlier today, the top cop said there was “nothing fishy” in the police probe into the alleged sexual assault case against Anwar and explained there was no physical evidence to corroborate Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s accusation.

“Nothing insidious, nothing fishy about it. It is a straightforward (case). It happened so long ago. One or two years. It’s difficult, we need the physical evidence and all,” he was quoted saying.

Abdul Hamid also said the AGC’s decision not to prosecute anyone was based on the findings by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Whether he (Muhammad Yusoff) is speaking the truth or not, that is another question. But what corroborative evidence do we have? That is the problem,” he added.

Solicitor General Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek through a statement yesterday said the AGC found contradictions of material facts which could not support the prosecution of any person upon careful evaluation of all the evidence gathered in the Investigation Papers submitted by the police.

“In the circumstances, we agree with the recommendation of the PDRM that the case be closed. Consistent with the standard practice, investigations may be reopened if and when new evidence becomes available,” Engku Nor Faizah added.

Muhammed Yusoff, who was previously linked to PKR, made a statutory declaration last year accusing Anwar of making unsolicited sexual advances at his residence in Segambut last year.

Anwar denied this and pointed out that he had been campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election at the time of the alleged incident.