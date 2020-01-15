Perak MB to seek legal advice on injunction filed against 999-year land ownership comments

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the land matter has to be discussed with PH’s top leaders, as well as with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 15 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said he will seek advice from the state legal adviser on an injunction filed to stop Pakatan Harapan (PH) state officials from publicly commenting on the award of land ownership for a period of 999 years.

However, Ahmad Faizal said that he cannot explain in detail on the matter since the summon filed by a former Perak government officer has been commenced in the court.

“I urge all parties to not discuss or talk about the (land) issue which has not been decided.

“I will refer to the advice from the state legal adviser on this matter and we will take it from there,” he told a press conference after attending a radio interview with Perak FM here.

“The granting of free ownership has not been finalised. And with the summons been filed at the court, no decision can be taken on the land matter until there is a decision from the court,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the land matter has to be discussed with PH’s top leaders, and also with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I will take action or decision based on their orders,” he said.

Earlier, injunction applicant Aswannudin Hariffudin, formerly an officer in the state education committee under Barisan Nasional’s administration, said that discussions on land issue should not be aired in public pending an official explanation and solution.

Aswannudin, who is also the president of Perak Youth Council, said he filed an affidavit for his court order against the state government at the High Court here yesterday, stressing that the application was made in his personal capacity.

Last month, Perak Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said the state government is expected to be able to issue freehold land titles soon as promised in the Perak Pakatan Harapan manifesto in the 14th General Election.

Abdul Aziz was reported saying that a decision would be announced before Chinese New Year this year, which falls on January 25.

The 999-year land titles are a state PH electoral promise to long-time tenants of properties dubbed “new villages” first established after World War Two to counter communism.