Babysitter claims trial to child neglect charge

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A babysitter pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglect while taking care of a six-month-old baby that led to the child suffering injuries on her face and palms as a result of hot milk spilt on her.

Sarijah Mansor, 49, was charged with committing the offence in a house at Precinct 11, Putrajaya between 12pm and 4pm on February 15 last year.

The charge under 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, carries a maximum fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi offered bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

“The prosecution also requests for the accused’s passport to be impounded, and for her to report to a nearby police station, and not to approach the victim or her family,” she said.

Sarijah, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lower bail amount on the grounds that her husband only earned RM1,500 as a bus driver, and they had four children to support.

“I cannot afford the bail offered by the prosecution, and I appeal for a lower amount,” she said.

Sessions Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy fixed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered her not to approach the victim or her family.

He then set February 4 for remention of the case.

The accused, after the proceedings, broke down and was seen hugging her husband. — Bernama