All Johor Bersatu divisions bar Sembrong, Mersing can hold polls

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 — All Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) divisions in Johor, except for Sembrong and Mersing, can hold elections this April.

Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang said Sembrong and Mersing were not eligible as they failed to have the number of branches required for divisional elections to be held. There are 26 Bersatu divisions in Johor.

Mazlan said for a division to be eligible, and subsequently send its representatives for the party’s Supreme Council elections, it must have at least 10 registered branches.

“There is a possibility Sembrong and Mersing can hold their meetings but only on observer status, and if a division is not allowed to hold its meeting, then the branches will also suffer the same fate.

“However, nothing is finalised yet as we are still waiting a decision by the central party leadership on the appeals filed by both these divisions.

“We will know a decision very soon,” he told reporters at a programme to handover festive aid in conjunction with Chinese New Year organised by Yayasan Bandaraya Johor Baru here today.

Mazlan, who is also Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, said divisional elections will be held simultaneously nationwide on April 18 while at branch level, the party has proposed for them to be held from February 15 to March 29. this after nominations end on January 26.

“There will be contests for the head post in all the divisions, except for Pagoh, as I don’t expect anyone to challenge (incumbent) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

Mazlan called for a clean party election and advised members to refrain fom slander in the run up to the polls.

“Although we (Johor Bersatu) are ready for elections, we have to remind ourselves to avoid doing things that could backfire. If we lose, then accept it graciously as life is not just about positions,” he said.

Johor Bersatu, to date, has about 40,000 registered members. — Bernama