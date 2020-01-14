Warisan candidate Karim Bujang determined to reach out to all in Kimanis

Warisan candidate for the Kimanis by-election Datuk Karim Bujang campaigns in Kampung Matujung, Membakut January 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 14 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency by-election, Datuk Karim Bujang, is determined to reach out to all communities regardless of race and religion while campaigning for the by-election.

While denying an accusation that he has neglected the Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) communities during his campaign, Karim said the allegation was baseless as he and the Warisan machinery always made the effort to visit all areas in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

“I deny it (that I have sidelined the KDM), that is not true. Why should I sideline the community and you can check from the previous general election (2018) results that I received more votes from KDM. In fact, I won in most of the KDM areas.

“They are my supporters all along, they all know who I am. I know them and I promise to be a representative for everyone,” he said when met after his campaigning in Kampung Matujung, Membakut here yesterday.

Karim, 67, was responding to an allegation that he had neglected certain communities during his campaign.

On the criticisms by certain quarters that Karim was a recycled candidate at the Kimanis by-election, he said he was not offended by the statement.

“I am not offended by such comments. I am a straightforward person and if it is the time for me to quit (retire), I will quit. (Most importantly), I will do the best for the younger generation in this area if I am given a chance,” he added.

The Kimanis by-election is a straight fight between Karim and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of BN.

The Election Commission has fixed January 18 for polling day and early voting today. — Bernama