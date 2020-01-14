Dr M brands Aussie bushfires an ‘international catastrophe’

Malaysia has offered to send firemen to Australia to assist in tackling the bushfire crisis. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the global community should help Australia tackle bushfires which have devastated large swaths of the country.

He said the fire raging in Australia is not an Australian affair.

“It affects the whole world. It's an international catastrophe.

“The whole world should help Australia put out the fire. Unfortunately, this is not being done,” Dr Mahathir said in a post on his blog, Chedet, today.

Malaysia has offered to send firemen to Australia to assist in tackling the bushfire crisis. A number of countries are already supporting Australia in efforts to douse the blazes.

It was reported that more than 7.3 million hectares have been burned across Australia's six states, with New South Wales being the hardest hit.

At least 28 people across Australia have been killed in what has been described as the worst wildfires seen in decades. — Bernama