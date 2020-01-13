PAS wants ‘liberal’ G25 banned by govt for opposing Islamic governing bodies

(From left) Jasmine Zulkifli, Tan Sri Asiah Abu Samah, Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim and Datuk Narimah Awin pose with copies of the ‘Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam’ report in Kuala Lumpur January 11, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — PAS wants pro-moderation group G25 to be banned for allegedly deviant teachings in the murtad (apostasy) issue and for opposing the establishment of religious governing bodies.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said G25’s call for an end to religious authority in the country because it is “an individual affair with God” cannot be tolerated and is dangerous to Islam in Malaysia.

He said that minister in charge of Islamic affairs, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, and the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) should take action to swiftly restrict the movement and ideology of the “liberal” group.

“Also, of concern is that G25 often opposes any Jakim action in order to set up its secular national agenda that there will be no religious body in the country.

“PAS calls for the authorities to ban these extremist liberals for encouraging dangerous and perverted thoughts that can poison other Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

On Saturday, G25 launched a report titled Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam.

The 281-page report covered topics ranging from the legality of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the role of the Malay monarchy in the administration of Islam, religious intolerance and religious education, among other issues.

G25 member and former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hishamudin Yunus said the formation of a federal Islamic institution is against the Constitution, which provides for matters concerning Islam under the jurisdiction of the states.