IGP: 1MDB-linked assets of Jho Low's family identified

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Police have come across new assets belonging to the family of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, in the country which are believed linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police would take action to seal and seize these assets worth millions of ringgit.

“These are residential premises in the country... I heard billions of US dollars are still under his (Jho Low’s) control.

“I will not give up and will continue with my efforts (to hunt him down) because as I said in 2015, it was a big robbery that cost the country (heavily),” he said at a special media conference on the 2019 achievements and 2020 plan of the police at Bukit Aman here today.

Abdul Hamid admitted that he had failed to arrest Jho Low last year as promised but it was because of obstacles put up by certain quarters to prevent police from bringing him home to face justice.

The police chief said he had done his best to bring back Jho Low but his efforts required assistance from various parties inside and outside the country.

Abdul Hamid also gave his personal guarantee regarding Jho Low’s safety and legal rights if he returns to Malaysia.

“In his statement earlier, he seemed to claim that he was not involved (in the scandal); if so, he should return.

“I can guarantee him his safety and that he will be accorded his rights to get the best lawyers in the world to defend him,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said Jho Low should not belittle the Malaysian judicial system by making various assumptions as an excuse to avoid returning to Malaysia. — Bernama