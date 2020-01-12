Nora Anne ‘s full post mortem report to be obtained soon, says Mohamad

Early autopsy reports found that the death of Nora Anne showed no signs of criminal elements. NILAI, Jan 12 — The full post-mortem report on Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who was found dead 10 days after she went missing in Pantai, near here last year, will be available soon, said Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

He said the police were still waiting for a full report from the pathology team before it is submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office.

“We expect to get the full report from the (pathology) team soon,” he told Bernama after the closing ceremony of the 2020 Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Cup football championship here today.

Also present at the tournament won by the Seremban District Police Headquarters’ team were Negeri Sembilan Police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman and Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar.

He said based on preliminary reports submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office, the case has been categorised as ‘No Further Action’ (NFA).

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne and her family arrived in Malaysia on Aug 3 last year for a two-week holiday and checked into The Dusun Pantai Hill resort in Pantai, a day before the teenager was reported missing.

Her naked body was found on Aug 13 near a river about 2.5 km from the eco-resort by a team of volunteers involved in the search-and-rescue operations.

Early autopsy reports found that the death of Nora Anne, who had learning difficulties, had no signs of criminal elements and the teenager was confirmed to have died from gastrointestinal bleeding caused by starvation and prolonged stress. — Bernama